Prime Minister Imran Khan to set off for Malaysia

October 28, 2018

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be setting off for Malaysia today (Sunday) for his third official visit in three weeks.

He will be discussing economic cooperation and strengthening ties between the two countries.

Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will accompany him.

Related: No more first class air travel for PM Imran and his cabinet

PM Khan will be meeting his Malaysian counterpart Mahatir Mohammad during his visit.

He will hold a consultative meeting with the finance department team after the trip.

 
 
 

