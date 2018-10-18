Prime Minister Imran Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting

October 18, 2018

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad today (Thursday).

Finance Minister Asad Umar will brief the cabinet on the discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation that is in Pakistan.

The cabinet will also review the implementation of the 100-day plan, discuss the withdrawal of a notification on the cancellation of prohibited bore arm licences and decide the full policy and instructions regarding foreign tours. It is also expected to give approval for appointments in different institutions.

During the meeting, the federal cabinet will brief the prime minister on the progress of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme and Green and Clean Pakistan Campaign.

 
 
 

