Prime Minister Imran Khan gives students a lesson on global warming

On average, our lives are shortened by 11 years because of pollution, he said, adding that in Lahore the pollution levels are above the danger level.We need a Clean and Green Pakistan, he said.The premier explained to the students what he meant by clean and green. Green means that it will cleanse our environment, he said.The trees we plant will absorb the pollution in the air and give us clean air, he explained. Global warming is affecting our country, he said, adding that Pakistan is one of the seven countries most affected by global warming.Our glaciers are melting, he said, adding that they supply the water in our rivers. "We will be leaving a Pakistan for our future generations in which it will be difficult to live," said PM Khan.This is why we are doing this campaign, he told the students. The PTI government already started its green initiative by planting one billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and now it wants to extend that initiative across Pakistan.He said the government will plant 10 billion trees in the next five years to change the country's weather patterns. He also assured students that the drive is not just to clean posh localities; it will be extended to informal settlements as well.He stressed the need to create a mindset that encourages cleanliness and asked people to put their efforts into making the country clean and green.The premier also planted a sapling and swept the floor as an example for the young students at the school.