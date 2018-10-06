Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Quetta for his first official visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Quetta on Saturday for his first visit to Balochistan since taking office.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also arrived in Quetta where he will brief the PM on the security situation at the Southern Command Headquarters. PM Khan will chair a meeting to review the law and order situation in the province.

The prime minister will be briefed on on-going development projects in Balochistan. He will also be briefed on the progress and implementation of his 100-day agenda.

PM Khan will visit meet members of the provincial cabinet as well as senators, MPAs and MNA during a cabinet meeting.

COAS reached Quetta. Prime Minister will be Briefed today on security situation of Baluchistan at Headquarters Southern Command. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) October 6, 2018

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Planning and Development Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister of State for Interior Sheryar Afridi, the prime minister’s special assistants on media and parliamentary affairs, Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khani Suri accompanied the premier.

They will be meeting with Balochistan Governor Justice (retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai as well Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

The PM will discuss projects like CPEC, the Saindak Copper Gold Project and Saudi initiated oil refinery in Gwadar during his visit.

He is also expected to make an announcement regarding setting up the first cancer hospital in Balochistan.