Prime Minister House complaint cell to be inaugurated on Sunday

October 27, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate a public complaint cell on Sunday at Prime Minister House. 

He has decided to connect with the nation directly through a complaint cell and will be reviewing all the complaints himself.

Related: Government to introduce new law to curb corruption

Action will be taken on complaints against corruption, issues in the bureaucracy, human rights and land-grabbing mafia.

“Negligence will not be tolerated in solving the problems of the people,” said PM Khan.

Related: Look forward to strengthen business ties with China: PM Khan

People will be able to report complaints through the complaint cell’s telephone numbers and email addresses.

 
 
 

See Also

Prime Minister Khan reconstitutes Economic Coordination Committee

October 26, 2018 8:58 pm

Who wants an NRO? Marriyum Aurangzeb asks PM Imran Khan

October 25, 2018 12:26 pm

Utility Stores employees threaten to enter Islamabad’s Red Zone if demands not met by 5pm

October 25, 2018 10:43 am

National Highway Authority to auction off 76 cars following austerity drive

October 16, 2018 12:05 pm

PM Khan launches scheme to build five million low-cost houses

October 10, 2018 4:26 pm

Pakistan’s foreign reserves will last for only 1.5 months: Fawad Chaudhry

October 9, 2018 4:09 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.