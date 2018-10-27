Prime Minister House complaint cell to be inaugurated on Sunday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate a public complaint cell on Sunday at Prime Minister House.

He has decided to connect with the nation directly through a complaint cell and will be reviewing all the complaints himself.

Action will be taken on complaints against corruption, issues in the bureaucracy, human rights and land-grabbing mafia.

“Negligence will not be tolerated in solving the problems of the people,” said PM Khan.

People will be able to report complaints through the complaint cell’s telephone numbers and email addresses.