PPP’s Faisal Raza Abidi arrested outside the Supreme Court

He was at the court for a hearing of the contempt of court case against him for using derogatory language against the chief justice on a TV show.Officers of the secretariat police station took him into custody and back to the station.The Islamabad police registered a case against the former senator for making derogatory remarks against Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.Abisi had obtained bail till October 11 and was not supposed to be arrested before then. However, the secretariat police arrested him in another case filed on Tuesday night. The case was lodged under the same sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act as the first case against him by ASI Shaukat Abbasi.During the hearing on Wednesday, Abidi informed the two-judge bench headed by Justice Azmat Saeed that his lawyer was out of the country. He said he had gone for Umrah and would return on October 22.The court had told Abidi to submit a reply on the court's notice. The attorney general was also issued a notice in the case. He asked that the hearing be adjourned his lawyer returned. The hearing was adjourned till October 30.Justice Saeed told him to be ready to submit his reply at the next hearing.