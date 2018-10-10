PPP’s Faisal Raza Abidi arrested outside the Supreme Court

October 10, 2018




PPP leader Faisal Raza Abidi was arrested on Wednesday outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad.

He was at the court for a hearing of the contempt of court case against him for using derogatory language against the chief justice on a TV show.

Officers of the secretariat police station took him into custody and back to the station.

The Islamabad police registered a case against the former senator for making derogatory remarks against Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

Related: Faisal Raza Abidi in hot water for using ‘derogatory’ language against the chief justice

Abisi had obtained bail till October 11 and was not supposed to be arrested before then. However, the secretariat police arrested him in another case filed on Tuesday night. The case was lodged under the same sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act as the first case against him by ASI Shaukat Abbasi.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Abidi informed the two-judge bench headed by Justice Azmat Saeed that his lawyer was out of the country. He said he had gone for Umrah and would return on October 22.

The court had told Abidi to submit a reply on the court's notice. The attorney general was also issued a notice in the case. He asked that the hearing be adjourned his lawyer returned. The hearing was adjourned till October 30.

Justice Saeed told him to be ready to submit his reply at the next hearing.
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Supreme Court rejects Tallal Chaudry’s intra-court appeal in contempt case 

October 9, 2018 4:10 pm

486 children have died in Thar in 10 months, Supreme Court told

October 9, 2018 11:09 am

Pakpattan DPO transfer case dismissed as SC accepts Usman Buzdar’s apology

October 8, 2018 1:10 pm

Former PML-N MPA and fake lawyer flees Supreme Court with a handkerchief on his face

October 8, 2018 12:53 pm

The Supreme Court isn’t satisfied with CM Usman Buzdar’s apology

October 8, 2018 11:44 am

SC to hear Hanif Abbasi’s review petition seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification

October 6, 2018 6:22 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.