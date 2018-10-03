PPP, PML-N join hands to counter PTI in by-polls

The PML-N and PPP will field joint candidates in the upcoming by-elections, leaders of both parties said after a meeting in Islamabad Wednesday.

Nayyar Bukhari, the PPP leader, said that the opposition will field joint candidates for provincial and national assembly seats in the by-elections.

He said that the names of candidates would be finalized after the approval of party leaders and both parties will support each other to counter the PTI.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, another PPP leader, said that the PML-N will support his party in the Karachi and Rahimyar Khan by-elections. However, he said that the opposition is yet to reach an agreement over the names of candidates for Faisalabad’s NA-103 and PP-103 candidates.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah confirmed the development and said that leaders from both parties will participate in the campaign for by-polls.

The PML-N leader said that his party will run the PPP’s campaign in Sindh.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the former NA speaker, said that the PTI should understand that it is not in a position to win the by-elections.

By-elections on some of the vacant seats will be held on October 14.