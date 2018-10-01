Power minister invites Saudis to invest in Pakistan’s energy sector

Federal Power Minister Omar Ayub met a high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia on Monday to discuss cooperation in the energy sector and invited them to invest in the sector.

Ayub assured the Saudi delegation that security as well as other facilities would be provided to investors.

“There are vast opportunities for investment in hydropower, solar and wind energy projects in Pakistan,” said Ayub.

He also spoke about opportunities to invest in the electricity delivery and generation system in Pakistan.

The delegation agreed and said Saudi Arabia would invest in the country’s energy sector.

The delegation arrived in Pakistan on Sunday to hold talks. It is expected to sign five important Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the government and hold discussions.