Polling under way in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s LA-18

October 21, 2018

Photo: AFP

Polling is under way in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s LA-18 constituency for the legislative assembly seat.

Polling began at 8am on Sunday.

The seat fell vacant after senior parliamentarian Khan Bahadur Khan passed away.

Related: Polling begins for three seats in Karachi, Peshawar

There are nine candidates contesting the election but the true battle is between Muslim Conference’s Kashan Masood, PPP’s Sardar Ghulam Sadiq and PML-N’s Aamir Liaquat.

Police and Rangers are providing security at the 131 polling stations in the area.

 
 
 

