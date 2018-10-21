Polling under way in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s LA-18

Polling is under way in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s LA-18 constituency for the legislative assembly seat.

Polling began at 8am on Sunday.

The seat fell vacant after senior parliamentarian Khan Bahadur Khan passed away.

There are nine candidates contesting the election but the true battle is between Muslim Conference’s Kashan Masood, PPP’s Sardar Ghulam Sadiq and PML-N’s Aamir Liaquat.

Police and Rangers are providing security at the 131 polling stations in the area.