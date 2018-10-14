Updates: Polling begins in 35 national, provincial assembly constituencies

Over 300 candidates are contesting the by-elections on 11 NA and 24 provincial assembly seats today (Sunday).

Polling began at 8am under the supervision of the Pakistan Army and police. It will continue till 5pm.

In Karachi’s 243, PTI’s Alamgir Khan will face MQM-P’s Aamir Chishti and PML-N’s Saad Rafique is facing PTI’s Humayun Akhtar in Lahore’s NA-131.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is up against PTI’s Ghulam Mohiuddin in NA-124.

Another interesting contest is expected in Chakwal’s NA-65 where PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is facing the TLP’s Muhammad Yaqoob.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has declared 1,727 polling stations highly sensitive.

This is the first time overseas Pakistanis will be able to cast their votes in the by-elections. They will be casting their votes online.

Polling in Lahore’s NA-124 Ravi Town did not begin at 8am.

PSP’s Mustafa Kamal addressed the media and asked people to come out and vote in the by-election. Only we know Karachi’s problems, he said.

PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari said she hopes everyone will do their work properly and the candidates will get their due rights. We have learned from the July 25 elections, she said.

Polling in PK-78 Zargarabad in Peshawar was stopped because the presiding officer said the voter list is incorrect. The names of 900 voters weren’t on the list, however, after an hour or so, a new list was issued and all registered voters were able to cast their votes.

At polling station number eight in PK-7 Swat, there are 1,301 registered women voters but none have cast their votes so far.

The turnout at polling station’s in Lahore’s Defence are very low. At one polling station, only 200 of the 2,900 registered voters cast their votes. At another polling station, only 100 voters cast their votes.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz cast their votes in Lahore.