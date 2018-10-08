Policeman shot dead in New Karachi’s Sector 11

October 8, 2018

A policeman was shot dead on Monday in Karachi.

The deceased, identified as 38-year-old Ahmed, was stationed at the New Karachi police station.

Ahmed had gone with his father to withdraw his pension money in New Karachi’s Sector 11 when gunmen opened fire on him. He was shot in the chest and died on the spot.

According to the New Karachi SP, it was a targeted attack. A 30-bore pistol was used in the killing.

Police officers have been frequently targeted since the Karachi operation began in 2013. On October 3, a traffic police officer died after gunmen opened fire in Ahsanabad. He was identified as Sub-Inspector Rafique.

 
 

