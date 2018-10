A policeman was gunned down in Quetta’s Nawa Killi neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

Head muharrar Mohammad Moosa was shot by assailants on a motorcycle while on his way to the police station for his shift. He was not in uniform at the time of the attack.

The attackers fled after shooting Moosa, who died on the spot. His body was taken to Civil Hospital, Quetta.

The police have cordoned off the area and begun investigations.