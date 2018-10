The police slapped around two residents of Sukkur on Sunday over a roadblock altercation.

The entry test of the Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College in Sukkur was held on Sunday and 4,200 candidates sat for the NTS-administered test.

Due to the test, traffic from Military Road, Shikarpur Phatak to the bypass was stopped, causing problems for residents.

Two men on a motorcycle tried to bypass the blockade but the police stopped them and, according to the residents, slapped them around.