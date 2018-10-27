Police seize 8,000kg of ghee made from animal remains in Bahawalpur

More than 8,000 kilogrammes of ghee was recovered on Saturday from a truck travelling on the National Highway near Bahawalpur. The ghee was made using animal remains.

A special branch team carried out the raid and seized the ghee that was being taken for distribution to other cities.

The ghee is made from the bones and intestines of animals and is unfit for consumption. It was packed in containers bearing the names of different brands.

The police have arrested Shehzad and his two accomplices and the matter is being investigated at the Cantt police station.

Earlier in October, a factory in Bahawalpur was raided as well when they were preparing substandard ghee.
 
 
 

