Police constable sentenced to death for sexually abusing minors

A court in Quetta has sentenced a policeman to death for sexually abusing several minors, including the daughter of a police official.

Constable Tayyab Raza Kazmi, a resident of Quetta, was booked under Women Rights Act in 2015 for sexually abusing the daughter of a DSP. He was also charged with taking indecent pictures of minors.

Related story: Peshawar principal sentenced to 105 years in jail for sexually assaulting his students

Indecent pictures and videos of children were recovered from his cell phone and laptop during the investigation. He was identified by three of the victims.