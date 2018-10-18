Police bust gang involved in filming the rape of children in Attock

The Behsal police arrested on Wednesday a gang involved in filming the rape of minor boys in Attock.

The gang had been uploading the videos on the internet.

According to the police, the gang lured children and then filmed their rapes. The parents reported the rapes to the local DPO when the videos surfaced on the internet.

The suspected rapists were arrested on October 17 and cases were registered against them. They are currently being interrogated by the police.

Law enforcers are carrying out raids to arrest the gang leader, who they believe is also in Behsal.