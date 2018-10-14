Police arrest Gujranwala man who dismembered his wife

October 14, 2018

Photo: AFP

The Gujranwala police arrested a man who killed and dismembered his wife.

He chopped up her body, put it in a sack and was on his way to dispose of it in a stream when he was caught.

The incident took place in Gujranwala’s Jalil Town.

Saddar SHO Qaiser Abbas confirmed the murder and said that Raza Rehman killed his wife Adeela, whom he married 11 years ago of his own choice. They had three children.

Until recently, Raza lived in Saudi Arabia to work. The police said he believed she was cheating on him and killed her.

Raza said that she was having an affair. She wouldn’t listen to me, he said, adding that he strangled her to death.

 
 
 

