PML-N wins Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s LA-18

October 21, 2018

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Sardar Amir Altaf won the Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s LA-18 with 20, 874 votes.

PPP’s Sardar Ghulam Sadiq came second with 14,731 votes. The results are unverified and unofficial.

The polling for the legislative assembly seat started at 8am and closed at 5pm.

Related: Polling ends in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's LA-18 

The seat fell vacant after senior parliamentarian Khan Bahadur Khan passed away.

Nine candidates contested the election. The police and Rangers provided security at the 131 polling stations in the area.

 
 
 

