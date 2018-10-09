PML-N demands Imran Khan’s resignation over IMF approach

“Imran Khan had said that he won’t go to the IMF,” Marriyum Aurangzeb said Tuesday. “He said that it is better to commit suicide than to approach the IMF.”In a meeting on October 8, Prime Minister Imran Khan had given his finance team the green signal to approach the IMF for a bailout package.His finance minister, Asad Umar, said that the government will have to take some tough decisions to fix the economy. “We have no other option but to go to the IMF.”The PML-N leader said that she would advise the prime minister against committing suicide because it is haram. “But at least he should tender his resignation,” she added.