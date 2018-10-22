PM Khan orders steps to bring down electricity prices

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for immediate steps to bring down the electricity prices and provide relief to the people.

He chaired a matting of energy task force in Islamabad on Monday, before leaving for Saudi Arabia.

Khan remarked that the people should not be made to suffer because of theft and mismanagement. The meeting participants agreed upon launching a crackdown on power thieves and a special task force will be set up to stop power theft. Punjab chief minister will head it.

The prime minister directed the power division to present a detailed plan to ensure the availability of quality transformers.

He was told that a comprehensive energy policy is being devised to meet the country’s needs. Moreover, the government is taking steps to reduce dependence on imported fuel.

Technology is being used to improve the supply and distribution of electricity, the participants told Khan.

The decision on NEPRA’s recommendation to increase electricity prices by Rs3.82 per unit was once again delayed. A special session of the council has been summoned on October 24.

Finance Minister Asad Umar deferred the increase again and has told authorities to stop power theft and leakages in the transmission and distribution system.

If we can’t improve the power distribution system, we will not put the burden on the public, Umar told the Economic Coordination Committee on Monday. The ECC is a top government body responsible for making key policy decisions.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has suggested raising tariffs for power distribution companies by Rs3.82 per unit. The government is considering an increase in prices because it doesn’t have enough money to continue paying subsidies on electricity losses. Inter-corporate debt, loans, and liabilities in the power sector are at an all-time high of Rs1.15 trillion.

However, the ECC has deferred its decision about a rate hike at all of its meetings so far. The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday but the agenda will be about transmission and distribution losses, not the price hike.