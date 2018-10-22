PM Khan leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend investment conference

October 22, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for Saudi Arabia for a two-day official trip to attend the Future Investment Initiative Conference in Riyadh.

The two-day conference will be held from October 23 to October 25. The prime minister has been accompanied by federal ministers and his advisers.

This is Khan’s second visit to the Kingdom after becoming the prime minister. He will also meet King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to discuss the matters of mutual interest.

The premier will be making three international trips in two weeks. He will be travelling to Malaysia on October 28 and China on November 3.

During his three-day trip to China, he will discuss CPEC and investment in Pakistan. During his one-day trip to Malaysia, he will meet Prime Minister Mahatir Mohammad and will discuss monetary policy. They also spoke on the telephone on October 18.

He is expected to ask these friendly countries for monetary aid to meet Pakistan’s financing gap. The bailout package from the IMF is expected to meet the remaining requirements.

An IMF team will be arriving in Pakistan on November 7 for further discussions on the bailout.

 
 
 

