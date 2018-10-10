PM Khan launches scheme to build five million low-cost houses

October 10, 2018

Photo: Reuters

Housing will no longer be affordable for the rich only, promised Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

He launched the ‘Naya’ Pakistan Housing Project on Wednesday. The scheme was a part of the PTI’s election manifesto, which promised five million houses for the poor.

Khan, while addressing the ceremony, said that at least 40 industries are directly related to housing. The government will make a Naya Pakistan Housing Authority to ensure the construction and form a 17-member task force to look after housing affairs.

He said that a land bank, which will only cater to loans and financial dealings of properties, will be formed too. To gauge the demand for housing, the government will hold a registration drive in different districts of Pakistan. “A pilot project will be launched in seven districts,” he said. Investment in the construction sector will help generate more jobs too.

The government has decided to provide houses to the people on easy installments. It will build 2.5 million houses in the first phase, and another 2.5 million in the second phase.

When the PTI government came into power, it got a Rs18 billion deficit as a ‘gift’ from the previous government, he said. “The previous governments have taken loans mercilessly. We don’t have enough dollars to pay back our loans.”

Pakistan had two options to repay its loan; seek help from its allies or approach the International Monetary Fund. “We decided to approach both,” he said. The premier remarked that the country is headed for a ‘rough time’ ahead, but people shouldn’t worry. “Our issue is only $10 billion to 12 billion.”

In Pakistan, cities are planned in favour of housing for the rich and the middle classes. Over half of Karachi lives in areas that started as slums. Very little land is set aside for low-cost housing for the poor.

 

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Prime Minister Imran Khan to travel to China on November 3

October 10, 2018 2:12 pm

It’s too early to bash the PTI, say analysts

October 10, 2018 9:01 am

CPEC didn’t cause Pakistan’s debt burden: China

October 9, 2018 7:06 pm

PML-N demands Imran Khan’s resignation over IMF approach

October 9, 2018 6:40 pm

IMF says Pakistan has not asked it for a bailout so far

October 9, 2018 5:58 pm

Pakistan’s foreign reserves will last for only 1.5 months: Fawad Chaudhry

October 9, 2018 4:09 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.