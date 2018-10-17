PM Khan hopes Pakistan won’t have to approach IMF for bailout package

Pakistan may not have to approach the IMF for a possible bailout package, Prime Minister Imran Khan told journalists on Wednesday.

The premier said that the government is in contact with friendly countries to resolve the crisis.

Khan’s remarks come a few days after Finance Minister Asad Umar met the IMF officials in Indonesia to seek a possible bailout package. On October 11, Christine Lagarde, the managing director and chairperson of the IMF, confirmed that she met Umar and State Bank Governor Tariq Bajwa.

An IMF team is expected to visit Islamabad in the coming weeks to discuss the package.

In a meeting with journalist bodies, Khan said that the people will witness a change in the next six months because of his government’s tough decisions.

He expressed concerns over recovery of billions of rupees from fake accounts. Khan remarked that the government wants to ease the burden on common people, and was paying special attention to education, health, and social sectors.

The PTI government welcomes criticism on its performance and believes in freedom of expressions. He also announced lifting 5% tax on newspapers’ printing and assured the journalist bodies that their other issues would soon be resolved.