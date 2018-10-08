PM Imran Khan’s cleanliness campaign to start from October 13

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s campaign for a cleaner and greener Pakistan will start from October 13.

Speaking at the launch of ‘Clean Green Pakistan’ on Monday, the premier stressed the importance of understanding environmental problems and their impact on future generations.

“This is a holistic five-year campaign in which we will reduce the levels of air and water pollution and untreated waste,” the premier said. “We want to involve the entire country into this campaign. We are paying the high cost of neglecting the environment,” he said.

“So many people die because they live in filth. Hepatitis is widespread in many places and toxic waste is deposited into the water, making it poisonous.”

PM Khan remarked that there are four aspects of the new campaign — allocating dumping sites, monitoring, improving the state of public toilets and appointing advocates. He said that it is necessary to have dumping sites. “We will tell people where to deposit their waste and there will be a dumping site in every locality.”

The prime minister said that there will be a strict monitoring system too. The government plans to monitor how tehsils are disposing of their waste and those with the best performance will be awarded cash prizes. The officers who fail to play their part will be penalised, he remarked.

He also said that the government is working towards increasing the number of public toilets. “A recent study found that lack of toilets also affects tourism.”

Petrol pumps and CNG stations have been instructed to clean their toilets and they will be fined if they fail to do so, he added. Moreover, the government is looking for green scouts to help its mission.

Before the start of the campaign it is important to change our mindsets, said PM Khan. “First, an idea is conceived then it is turned into a reality,” he remarked, adding that people should be educated on the importance of cleanliness and the threat of global warming.