PM Imran Khan will have to pay to regularise his Bani Gala home, says the Supreme Court

Prime Minister Imran Khan will have to regularise his Bani Gala property by paying a fee, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said on Monday.

He was hearing a case involving encroachment on land in Bani Gala at the Supreme Court.

During the hearing, the additional attorney general presented a report of the Survey of Pakistan and said that the reports of the CDA, federal ombudsman and Survey of Pakistan are all the same.

“We are marking the area of the botanical garden and 613 kanals of land has been encroached upon,”the additional attorney general said. “If the court allows, the occupants will be told to vacate that land.”

Latif Khosa, the lawyer of one of the residents of Bani Gala, said some part of Judicial Colony is also on the botanical garden land, which has been purposefully overlooked. The PM’s lawyer Babar Awan said that Judicial Colony is part of Murree, which is rather far away from Bani Gala.

The chief justice said that we should conclude this matter as far as the encroachments are concerned.

“Those who have unlawful constructions will pay a fine. The government will also pay a fine and collect it from others too,” he said.

Justice Nisar asked Awan about the steps the government is taking to carry out the land regularisation of Bani Gala, to which Awan replied that the case is with the Cabinet.

The top judge remarked that the prime minister will not be spared from ensuring his property is regularised. “If his house is also not regulated then he should pay a fine and then get it done.”

The hearing was adjourned till October 5.