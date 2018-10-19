PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia for the Future Investment Initiative Conference

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Saudi Arabia to attend the Future Investment Initiative Conference on October 23.

Prime minister is invited on a special invitation of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz. Khan is expected to travel to Riyadh to participate on the first of the three-day conference. The investment conference will continue till October 25.

Premier’s participation in the conference is aimed at projecting Pakistan’s economic and investment potential and his vision of the country in the five years to come.

The conference, named “Davos in the desert”, will include businessmen, investors, corporate heads and people of the high-tech industry from all over the world.

The premier will meet King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman during this visit. This is PM Khan’s second visit to Saudi Arabia since assuming office.

Many participants are not attending, however, after Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi came to light.