PM Imran Khan to visit Lahore for one-day

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Lahore on Tuesday.

He will hold several meetings at the Chief Minister Secretariat, including one with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The progress on the government’s 100-day plan will also be discussed. The Punjab government will present a 15-point implementation briefing on the plan, and brief him on the housing scheme and the operation against land mafia.

On Monday, the government had decided to take its Apna Ghar Housing Scheme to three more cities: Nankana Sahib, two tehsils of Samundri and Jaranwala.

In the first phase of the project, houses will be built in Islamabad, Quetta, Swat, Sukkur, Gilgit, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujranwala, Kasur, Sialkot, Jhelum, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Multan, Vehari, Dera Ismail Khan and Muzaffarabad.

The government has set a target of constructing five million houses.

The application forms are available online and can be submitted by January 2019. Registration forms are available on NADRA’s website.