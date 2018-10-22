PM Imran Khan to set off for Saudi Arabia for the Future Investment Initiative Conference

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be leaving for Saudi Arabia today (Monday) where he will attend the Future Investment Initiative Conference in Riyadh.

The two-day conference will be held from October 23 to October 25. He will be in the kingdom for a one-day visit.

The premier will be making three international trips in two weeks. He will be travelling to Malaysia on October 28 and China on November 3.

Related: PM Imran Khan reconstitutes CPEC committee ahead of China visit

During his three-day trip to China, he will discuss CPEC and investment in Pakistan. During his one-day trip to Malaysia he will meet Prime Minister Mahatir Mohammad and will discuss monetary policy. They also spoke on the telephone on October 18.

He is expected to ask these friendly countries for monetary aid to meet Pakistan’s financing gap. The bailout package from the IMF is expected to meet the remaining requirements.

An IMF team will be arriving in Pakistan on November 7 for further discussions on the bailout.