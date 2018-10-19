PM Imran Khan reconstitutes CPEC committee ahead of China visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reconstituted the cabinet committee on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) ahead of his visit to China.

More ministers have been added to the CPEC committee. The 12-member committee will be led by Minister of Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar.

The committee will include the finance, interior, foreign affairs, Railways, petroleum, law and communications ministers.

The ministers of power and maritime affairs are also part of the committee. It includes the advisers to the prime minister on commerce and institutional reforms as well.

The reports of all CPEC projects will be presented to PM Khan by the committee.

The premier is scheduled to visit China on a three-day official visit on November 3. He is expected to hold discussions on the progress of CPEC.