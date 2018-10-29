PM Imran Khan has one day to decide if he wants to regularise his Bani Gala house

October 29, 2018

Photo: AFP

The Supreme Court has given Prime Minister Imran Khan one day to decide whether he wants to have his Bani Gala property regularised and submit the fine.

If he doesn’t make a decision today (Monday), he will have to come submit an explanation in person.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar made these remarks during a hearing against illegal construction in Bani Gala.

Imran Khan raised this issue himself so now he should resolve it, said the top judge. He should be an example for others, he observed.

If you want to pay the fine and have your house regularised, you shouldn’t delay it, said Justice Nisar. The government isn’t doing anything about the issue, he lamented.

The prime minister’s lawyer Babar Awan said that he is ready to pay the fine.

 
 
 

