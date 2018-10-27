Peshawar SSP kidnapped in Islamabad

A SSP of Peshawar police has been abducted from Islamabad on Saturday.

According to Islamabad police, Tahir Khan, the SSP of Peshawar’s rural zone, was kidnapped from within the jurisdiction of Ramna police station.

The SSP was on his way to home from office when he was kidnapped.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has been told about his kidnapping. Police teams have been formed to recover him, Islamabad’s SSP operations said.

The KP police officials said that SSP Khan was on vacations and had gone to Islamabad for some personal work.