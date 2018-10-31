Peshawar principal sentenced to 105 years in jail for sexually assaulting his students

A session court in Peshawar sentenced on Monday a school principal for sexually assaulting the students at his school and recording their videos.

In 2017, a student registered a complaint against Hayatabad Children Academy’s principal Attaullah Marwat. In his complaint, registered at the Hayatabad Police Station, the student said that the principal sexually abuses the students and makes their videos. He used the video to blackmail them.

The student also said that the principal used to bring the women from outside and fornicate with them inside school premises. The principal had made a room for this purpose and even used to record everything through hidden cameras.

On July 14, 2017 the police raided the school and arrested Marwat. Two smartphones were recovered from his possession. They contained 26 videos of him abusing the students.

Multiple USBs and memory cards were recovered too.

He confessed in front of the session judge in July 2017. During the course of the trial, over 30 students testified against him. After over a year-long trial, he was sentenced to 105 years in prison on Tuesday. A fine of Rs1million has been imposed.