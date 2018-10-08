Peshawar man confesses to raping and molesting 26 children

October 8, 2018

Photo: Peshawar police

The Peshawar police have arrested a man for raping and molesting more than 26 children. 

The suspect has been identified as Farhan. He was taken into custody after his neighbours filed a complaint against him for attempting to rape a young girl in Gulberg.

Farhan confessed to the police, said Gulberg SHO. An investigation committee has also been formed. The committee includes Cantt SP Waseem Riaz, Cantt DSP Kamal Hussain, and Cantt Investigation DSP Arshad Khan.

According to CCPO Qazi Jameelur Rehman, the closed-circuit television footage of the suspect walking away with different children is also available with them.

Related: Two jailed over sexually assaulting minor in Karachi

On January 20, a local court in Karachi sent two criminals to jail for sexually attacking a deaf and mute girl. According to details, a court in Malir district of Karachi handed 22-year jail sentence to Sajid and Muneer over gang-raping a disabled child. Sajid and Muneer had raped the child after kidnapping her from Sachchal area of the metropolis.

 
 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

See Also

Former SSP leader, police guard shot dead in Peshawar

October 4, 2018 10:59 pm

Two injured in Peshawar IED blast

October 2, 2018 9:10 pm

Abused children carry the trauma in their cells, say scientists

October 2, 2018 11:34 am

Gor Khatri museum goes after man demolishing historic Peshawar building

October 1, 2018 6:10 pm

Today’s outlook: More governor houses opened to the public, 245 Qatari cars to be seized

September 30, 2018 8:50 am

Pashtun singer arrested for sharing someone else’s photos on a fake account

September 28, 2018 4:08 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.