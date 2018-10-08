Peshawar man confesses to raping and molesting 26 children

The Peshawar police have arrested a man for raping and molesting more than 26 children.

The suspect has been identified as Farhan. He was taken into custody after his neighbours filed a complaint against him for attempting to rape a young girl in Gulberg.

Farhan confessed to the police, said Gulberg SHO. An investigation committee has also been formed. The committee includes Cantt SP Waseem Riaz, Cantt DSP Kamal Hussain, and Cantt Investigation DSP Arshad Khan.

According to CCPO Qazi Jameelur Rehman, the closed-circuit television footage of the suspect walking away with different children is also available with them.

On January 20, a local court in Karachi sent two criminals to jail for sexually attacking a deaf and mute girl. According to details, a court in Malir district of Karachi handed 22-year jail sentence to Sajid and Muneer over gang-raping a disabled child. Sajid and Muneer had raped the child after kidnapping her from Sachchal area of the metropolis.