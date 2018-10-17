Peshawar hospital staffer transfers Rs16m to personal account by ‘mistake’

Shabana Kausar was working as a computer operator at Peshawar’s Khyber Teaching Hospital.The transaction was revealed during an audit by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's accountant general.“Rs 16 million have been recovered from her account so far,” said hospital's Finance Director Gulzar Khan.Kausar said that she had transferred the money by 'mistake'. She has been suspended.Khan said that a committee has been formed to investigate the matter, and the Federal Investigation Agency has been approached as well.It is speculated that other people might be involved as well. The investigation has yet to start.