Pervaiz Elahi should stop acting like the NAB spokesperson: Hamza Shehbaz

"You won't succeed," he remarked while speaking outside the Punjab Assembly on Monday.The statement comes days after Elahi told SAMAA TV that Shehbaz Sharif brought Khawaja Asif's name in the NAB investigation himself. The Punjab Assembly speaker remarked that the opposition leader in the National Assembly was asked about the Nandipur power plant and he told investigators that Asif gave the contract for it.Hamza further remarked that the opposition will not stop protesting till the banned members are brought back.Elahi had issued show-cause notices and banned six MPAs—Malik Muhammad Waheed, Muhammad Ashraf Rasool, Tariq Masih Gill, Zaibun Nisa Awam, Muhammad Mirza Javed, Muhammad Yasin Amir —allegedly attacking the assembly staff, and damaging the furniture.The PML-N leader said that the speaker cannot make such a ruling. "A committee needs to formed first. We reject this fake investigation." He said that the PML-N MPAs come to sessions to discuss the budget, but they won't till their six members are brought back.Lashing out at the PTI government, he said that they are "inexperienced". They cannot run the country like this, he remarked.