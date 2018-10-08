Pakpattan DPO transfer case dismissed as SC accepts Usman Buzdar’s apology

The Supreme Court dismissed the Pakpattan DPO transfer case on Monday after it accepted Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s apology.

Ahsan Jameel Gujjar and former Punjab IG Kaleem Imam’s apologies were also accepted.

The court earlier said it wasn’t satisfied with Buzdar’s apology.

When the court examined the written apologies, it noted that they were signed by the advocate general instead of the prime minister. The advocate general said he had signed the document on the directives of the PM.

Accepting the apologies, the court dismissed the suo motu notice and ordered that if such an incident arises again the case will be reopened.

We don’t see good intentions behind Buzdar’s apology, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had observed earlier in the day. He said the court is not satisfied with his reply and that an inquiry should be initiated.

The three-member bench was hearing a case about the transfer of Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Gondal reportedly at the behest of Khawar Maneka, first lady Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband.

According to the DPO, the chief minister summoned him for a meeting where Ahsan Jameel Gujjar, a close friend of the Maneka family with no government credentials, was also present. Gujjar ‘humiliated’ Gondal and told him to apologise for stopping Maneka’s car.

The chief justice told the advocate general to ensure that the chief minister is present in the court on Tuesday or else he will initiate an inquiry himself. The issue is of rule of law, observed Justice Nisar.

“Is this ‘Naya Pakistan’?” he asked. “Naya Pakistan will be made after the inquiry is completed under Article 62-F,” he said.

Gujjar, former Punjab IG Kaleem Imam and the CM were asked to explain why they weren’t present in court and if the court said if it wasn’t satisfied with their answers, a new committee would be formed to investigate the matter.