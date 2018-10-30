Pakistan’s top court to announce verdict on Aasia Bibi’s death penalty appeal on Wednesday

Pakistan’s Supreme Court will announce its verdict on an appeal filed by Aasia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy eight years ago, against her death penalty on Wednesday morning.

On October 8, a special three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar reserved its verdict after hearing the final appeal against the execution of Aasia Bibi.

It was Asia Bibi’s last chance to appeal her death sentence. If the court does not rule in her favour, her only chance will be to appeal to the president for clemency.

A case was filed against Aasia by a prayer leader in the village of Katanwala in Nankana Sahib.

The prayer leader said Aasia had confessed to committing blasphemy during an argument with a Muslim woman over a bowl of water.

She was convicted and sentenced to death in 2010 and has been in jail ever since.