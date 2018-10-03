Pakistan’s programme to combat polio gets replicated in four countries

October 3, 2018

Source: AFP

The eVaccs programme, initiated by the Punjab IT Board to combat polio, is now being replicated in countries all over the world.

The concept behind eVaccs is simple. Giving health workers low-budget smartphones with an app that helps them track their progress and stay connected with the central database. The programme was initially launched in June 2014 in four districts of Punjab, by October it was being implemented in 36 districts.

As a result of this programme, attendance of polio workers increased from 36% to 97%. It also ensured that no village was missed by the polio workers. In 2014 when the programme was launched, a whopping 294 cases of polio were reported in Pakistan ─ the most in any country of the world. Two years later in 2016, only 19 cases were reported.

Source: MIT Technology Review

According to a story by The Telegraph, this programme has inspired similar programmes in Ethiopia, Congo, Mozambique and Afghanistan. Pakistan is one of the two countries where polio has not yet been eradicated.

 
 
 

See Also

13 dead in suicide attack on Afghan election rally

October 2, 2018 8:35 pm

Jon Holland takes 5 wickets as Australia draw match against Pakistan ‘A’

October 2, 2018 8:15 pm

Job alert: Large Pakistani businesses to hire more people in next six months

October 2, 2018 7:55 pm

Pakistan to expedite CPEC projects: Khusro Bakhtiar

October 2, 2018 6:40 pm

PCB bars cricketers from playing Afghan cricket league

October 2, 2018 6:10 pm

World’s third biggest oil refinery will be installed in Gwadar

October 2, 2018 2:50 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.