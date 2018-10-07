Pakistan’s Jalalabad consulate to resume visa operations from Monday

October 7, 2018

Photo: AFP

The Pakistani consulate in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad will resume visa operations from Monday onward.

The consulate was closed on August 30. The Afghan government has assured that “all necessary and required security will be provided” to the consulate, according to Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal.

The consulate was shut down because of ‘undue intervention’ from the Nangarhar governor in diplomatic affairs. In a statement, the intervention of Governor Hayatullah Hayat was termed a “violation of the Vienna Convention of Consular Relations 1963”.

The Vienna Convention bars countries where the consulate is located from interfering in its affairs. Pakistan requested Afghanistan’s ministry of foreign affairs to stop the governor from interfering in its affairs and urged Afghan authorities to provide security to the consulate.

According to Afghan media, Governor Hayat was putting pressure on consulate staff to change the system of issuing visas.

On September 3, Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani assured Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi that the security at the consulate would be improved.

Qureshi visited Afghanistan on September 15and met with President Ashraf Ghani. The two discussed issues of mutual interest, including the opening of Jalalabad consulate, and the return of Afghan refugees to their homeland.

 
 
 

