Pakistan’s foreign reserves will last for only 1.5 months: Fawad Chaudhry

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government wants to take the country forward.

“Going to the International Monetary Fund was not a part of our policy. Pakistan has a requirement of $28 billion for the current year,” he said. Chaudhry was addressing a Postal Day event in the federal cabinet on Tuesday. “Our foreign reserves will only last us 1.5 months.”

He remarked that the government needs $8 billion to correct institutions. “All the institutions are in a deficit. The previous governments destroyed institutions.”

Chaudhry said that former railways minister Saad Rafique appointed 8,000 people from his own district in the department. “Illegible people were made a part of institutions.”

Pakistan cannot be run as has been the routine, he remarked, adding that it is not sustainable. “The institutions must stand on their feet.”

Chaudhry said that the process of accountability will continue despite people making a hue and cry. Leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz demanded on Monday that Shehbaz Sharif, who is in NAB’s custody, be brought to the National Assembly session. They want the session to be summoned on Tuesday. He said that the government has no problem summoning parliament.

“We want lawmakers to engage in dialogue and discuss important issues,” he said.

On postal services, he remarked that there are 13,000 post offices across Pakistan, of which only 83 are computerised.