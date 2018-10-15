Pakistan will not join the nuclear weapon race, vows President Arif Alvi

President Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan will not join the nuclear race, as nuclear weapons are for defence only.

He was addressing an international conference on Global Non Proliferation Regime: Challenges and Response organised on Monday by the Strategic Studies Institute in Islamabad.

“Pakistan is committed to maintaining strategic stability and peace in the region and will continue to demonstrate restraint and responsibility,” he said. “Nobody should doubt Pakistan’s ability to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

The president said that after the Cold War, there is an ongoing race of nuclear weaponry. “There should be international laws on the use of nuclear weapons,” he said. “Pakistan wants peaceful relations with all countries in the region.”

The president also called for the resolution of ongoing disputes in Indian-Administered Kashmir, saying that the United Nations should play its role in resolving the problem.