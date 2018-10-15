Pakistan will not join the nuclear weapon race, vows President Arif Alvi

October 15, 2018

President Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan will not join the nuclear race, as nuclear weapons are for defence only.

He was addressing an international conference on Global Non Proliferation Regime: Challenges and Response organised on Monday by the Strategic Studies Institute in Islamabad.

“Pakistan is committed to maintaining strategic stability and peace in the region and will continue to demonstrate restraint and responsibility,” he said. “Nobody should doubt Pakistan’s ability to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

The president said that after the Cold War, there is an ongoing race of nuclear weaponry. “There should be international laws on the use of nuclear weapons,” he said. “Pakistan wants peaceful relations with all countries in the region.”

The president also called for the resolution of ongoing disputes in Indian-Administered Kashmir, saying that the United Nations should play its role in resolving the problem.

 
 
 

See Also

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Yaseenzai sworn in

October 4, 2018 6:55 pm

Pakistan is ready for dialogue but India isn’t, says the foreign office

October 4, 2018 2:15 pm

Controversy at Sindh Madressatul Islam as ex-staffers accuse VC

October 2, 2018 6:48 pm

Any misadventure on LoC will threaten regional peace, AJK PM says after helicopter attack

October 1, 2018 7:28 pm

India was behind Peshawar school and Mastung attacks, FM Qureshi tells United Nations

September 30, 2018 12:20 am

Pakistan wants a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict: Qureshi to UN secretary general

September 29, 2018 8:45 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.