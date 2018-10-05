Pakistan to take strict action against money launderers

Money launderers won’t find a safe space in Pakistan anymore because the government is making laws more stringent to curb corruption.

The laws made by the previous governments supported money launderers, remarked Accountability Special Assistant Shahzad Akbar. “We are investigating benami [without name] accounts.”

Akbar, who was addressing a press conference in Islamabad, said that the government has received the details of people with foreign assets. “We have details of 10,000 foreign properties,” he said.

“We have prepared a list of 300 people with foreign assets. It will be submitted to the Supreme Court in two weeks,” he remarked.

A falooda seller recently found millions in his account. The Federal Investigation Agency has sprung into action to counter money laundering, Akbar said.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said cracking down against corruption is government’s top priority. He remarked that the government has issued notices to 157 non-filers too.

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has been issued a notice for using an aircraft worth Rs350 million, Chaudhry added.