Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Ghauri missile system

October 8, 2018




Pakistan successfully conducted the training launch of Ghauri missile system on Monday.

The launch was aimed at testing the operational and technical readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Ghauri ballistic missile can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a distance of 1300 kilometres. Lt General Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain, who is the commander of Army Strategic Forces Command, appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of the Army Strategic Forces.

The ISPR said that the launch consolidates Pakistan’s nuclear capability which is aimed at peace and stability through a credible deterrence regime.

The president and the prime minister also conveyed their appreciation on the successful launch of the missile system.

 
 
 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

See Also

Irresponsible remarks detrimental to stability in the country: ISPR on Rana Mashhood statement

October 2, 2018 10:15 pm

Seven terrorist killed in North Waziristan

October 2, 2018 5:00 pm

Indian forces open fire on AJK prime minister’s helicopter

September 30, 2018 3:57 pm

Six Pakistan Army officers become lieutenant generals

September 28, 2018 6:38 pm

Imran Khan calls for Pak-India friendship

September 23, 2018 7:28 pm

India should not mistake Pakistan’s desire for peace as weakness: DG ISPR​

September 22, 2018 8:26 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.