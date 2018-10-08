Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Ghauri missile system

The launch was aimed at testing the operational and technical readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.Ghauri ballistic missile can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a distance of 1300 kilometres. Lt General Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain, who is the commander of Army Strategic Forces Command, appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of the Army Strategic Forces.The ISPR said that the launch consolidates Pakistan’s nuclear capability which is aimed at peace and stability through a credible deterrence regime.The president and the prime minister also conveyed their appreciation on the successful launch of the missile system.