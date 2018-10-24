Pakistan rejects Afghan president’s ‘baseless’ accusations over Kandahar attack

October 24, 2018

Mourners attend the burial of Gen. Abdul Raziq, the Kandahar police commander, who was killed in an attack Oct. 18, 2018. Photo: REUTERS

Pakistan rejected the ‘baseless’ and ‘unfounded’ allegations over the attack in Kandahar.

“No hard evidence of intelligence-related information has been shared to date with Pakistan to substantiate such claims,” the country said a statement issued on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry said that that “unfortunate incidents” should be investigated under Afghanistan -Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability.

“It would have been more appropriate to invoke the relevant arrangement instead of resorting to media blame game which is contrary to the seven principles of cooperation agreed between the two sides,” the statement added.

On Tuesday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that the attack in Kandahar was planned in Pakistan, according to Tolo News.

Related: Kandahar police chief killed in attack on governor’s office in Afghanistan

“I want to say that this conspiracy was plotted in Pakistan. So Pakistan should give us the criminals so that we can bring them to justice,” said Ghani.

On October 18, Kandahar police chief, General Abdul Raziq, was killed in an attack near governor’s compound. US soldier, Brigadier General Jeffrey Smiley, was injured. Pakistan had condemned the attack

“Pakistan stands with the Afghan govt and people and reiterates its support for the Afghan democratic process,” the Foreign Ministry said. “We also express our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives.”

 

 
 
 

