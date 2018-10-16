Pakistan Railways launches two trains in Sindh

October 16, 2018

To ease commuting for labourers, the Pakistan Railways inaugurated two trains in Sindh on Tuesday.

The new trains are Mohenjodaro Express and Rohi Express in Sindh. “These trains have been launched for the people of Sindh,” said Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

He remarked that a shuttle train from Karachi to Hyderabad will be inaugurated too. Another train will travel from Sukkur to Karachi.

“We plan to employ 2,000 people,” he remarked.

According to railway sources, the train which travelled from Jamshoro to Rohri will be launched again. It was closed after the death of Benazir Bhutto on December 27, 2007.

Rasheed said that more trains will be inaugurated in Jamshoro, Sehwan, Dadu, and Sukkur.

“The menace of corruption will not end till bigwigs are sent to jails,” he added.

 
 
 

See Also

Railways to recruit 10,000 new employees, says Sheikh Rashid

September 22, 2018 8:55 pm

No more Saturdays off for officers working in the Pakistan Railways

August 30, 2018 3:33 pm

Sheikh Rasheed wants to auction off 100 Railways’ rest houses but the dept only has 11

August 27, 2018 3:08 pm

A rebel faction will emerge in the PML-N soon: Sheikh Rashid

August 3, 2018 6:34 pm

70% of the Railways revenue is spent on pensions, SC told

July 24, 2018 12:55 pm

Watch: Sheikh Rashid’s bike ride in Rawalpindi

July 22, 2018 7:17 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.