Pakistan Railways launches two trains in Sindh

To ease commuting for labourers, the Pakistan Railways inaugurated two trains in Sindh on Tuesday.

The new trains are Mohenjodaro Express and Rohi Express in Sindh. “These trains have been launched for the people of Sindh,” said Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

He remarked that a shuttle train from Karachi to Hyderabad will be inaugurated too. Another train will travel from Sukkur to Karachi.

“We plan to employ 2,000 people,” he remarked.

According to railway sources, the train which travelled from Jamshoro to Rohri will be launched again. It was closed after the death of Benazir Bhutto on December 27, 2007.

Rasheed said that more trains will be inaugurated in Jamshoro, Sehwan, Dadu, and Sukkur.

“The menace of corruption will not end till bigwigs are sent to jails,” he added.