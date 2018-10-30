Pakistan observes Chehlum of Karbala martyrs

October 30, 2018

Photo: AFP

Pakistan is observing the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and martyrs of Karbala. 

Processions will be held in different parts of the country on Tuesday amid tight security.

Cellular and internet services have been suspended in many cities. A ban on pillion riding has been imposed in Sindh.

In Karachi, the main procession will start from Nishtar Park and pass through MA Jinnah Road to culminate at Imambargah Husainain Iranian in Kharadar.

The procession has started in Lahore and will end at Karbala Gamay Shah. More than 9,000 security officers have been deployed. The procession will be monitored using the CCTVs of the Safe City project.

In Rawalpindi, the procession will start from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain. All the routes leading to the imambargah have been sealed. Seven thousand policemen have been deployed for security.

 
 
 

