Pakistan is ready for dialogue but India isn’t, says the foreign office

Pakistan is ready for dialogue but India isn’t, said Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal at the weekly briefing on Thursday.

He said he was disappointed that India sent a letter expressing its interest in dialogue and then closed that avenue. When India is ready to talk, things will progress from there, he said.

He also clarified that Pakistan’s stance on the Shakil Afridi issue has not changed.

The spokesperson also discussed atrocities in Indian-Administered Kashmir and said Indian forces have used chemical weapons against people in Bandipura during a crackdown.

While at the UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made it clear that Pakistan is not willing to compromise on issues of national interest, he said.

The hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case is starting very soon in the International Court of Justice, said Dr Faisal. Preparations are under way for the case, he said, adding that Pakistan will fight it to the best of its abilities.

Once again expressing his dismay at India going back on the agreed upon meeting with Pakistan at the UN, Dr Faisal said only after talks can progress be made on opening the Kartarpur Border.

We keeping hear talk of another surgical strike by India’s army chief and from its defence minister, he said, adding that such statements do not faze Pakistan’s army.

He said that the foreign minister’s meetings in the US are going well. He also announced that the high commissioner in London has been removed because of an incident at an event and said disciplinary action is being taken against him.