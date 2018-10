Pakistan has released Afghan Taliban Deputy Chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the country’s embassy in Kabul confirmed on Sunday.

Mullah Abdul Sani has also been released.

Baradar is the senior most representative of the Taliban. He was arrested in Karachi in 2010 and had been in Pakistan’s custody ever since.

The Afghan Taliban spokesperson confirmed the news on Thursday but Pakistan had stayed silent on the issue.