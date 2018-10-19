Pakistan assures complete support for Afghan democratic process

October 19, 2018

Photo: AFP

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has assured his Afghan counterpart complete support for the democratic process, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a telephone call, Qureshi told Salahuddin Rabbani that Pakistan will continue to work with Afghanistan to achieve long-term peace and stability.

The minister also offered condolences to Afghan leadership over the killings of governor, police chief and intelligence chief in the Kandahar attack.

Related story: Foreign Minister offers Afghan police training in Pakistan

Qureshi said he hopes that elections in Afghanistan will be held in a peaceful environment.

These elections are an important landmark for strengthening democracy in the country, he added.

Afghan foreign minister thanked Qureshi for Pakistan’s support, and said that both countries will continue to work together to put an end to the decades-old conflict in Afghanistan.

 
 
 

See Also

Cartoon — Sabir Nazar

October 19, 2018 10:47 pm

Qatari foreign minister arrives in Pakistan

October 19, 2018 6:45 pm

Earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP

October 19, 2018 6:44 pm

Risk factors associated with breast cancer

October 19, 2018 6:29 pm

All you need to know about IMF and Pakistan

October 19, 2018 6:09 pm

Ahmed Shehzad served notice for playing cricket during ‘ineligibility period’

October 19, 2018 6:08 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.