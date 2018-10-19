Pak-Afghan border sealed for two days ahead of Afghan election

The Pak-Afghan border was closed for trade activities on Friday and security was beefed up as the Afghan elections approach on October 20.

The Bab-e-Dosti gate at the Pak-Afghan border was closed for trade activities for two days.

Security officials said in order to ensure peaceful Afghan elections and avoid any incidents, the Pak-Afghan border has been closed for pedestrians as well.

The sealing of the Bab-e-Dosti gate for the Afghan elections was mutually agreed upon by both countries at the Bab-e-Dosti conference.

The FIA’s visa section at the Chaman border was also closed. Many passenger and cargo trucks are parked near the border waiting for it to reopen.